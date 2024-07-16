US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea

Islam Times - The US military confirmed Monday that Yemen’s military launched "multiple attacks" in the Red Sea against a vessel carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China.

The Yemenis used one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and two small boats in the attack against the MT Bentley I, a Panama-flagged, Israel-owned, Monaco-operated tanker vessel, US Central Command said on X, reporting no damage or injuries, according to Turkish Anadolu Agency.Separately, the army said the Yemenis attacked the MT Chios Lion, a Liberian-flagged, Marshall Islands-owned, Greek-operated crude oil tanker, with a USV in the Red Sea."The USV caused damage, but MT Chios Lion has not requested assistance. No injuries have been reported at this time," it added.The Yemenis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Yemeni attacks in support of the Israeli regime.