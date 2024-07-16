Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon

Islam Times - The Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon on the night of Tasua, said that today, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah are one in Kfarkela and in the funeral ceremony of the martyrs, and no one should be allowed to incite sedition.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah announced on Tuesday that due to security concerns in the southern region, marches commemorating the tenth of Muharram (Ashura day) will not take place on Wednesday in Bint Jbeil, Al-Khiyam, or the frontline towns along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.During a sermon on the ninth night of Ashura, Hezbollah’s leader highlighted that “other areas in the south will individually consider organizing local marches or processions in coordination with the Amal Movement.”Furthermore, his eminence affirmed that Ashura marches will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday in other Lebanese regions, including the North, Bekaa, and Beirut.Speaking about the dispute that occurred in Beirut’s Southern Suburb (Dahiyeh) two days ago, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Two days ago, a tragic incident occurred in Dahiyeh. The dispute was not between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah but between certain Amal Movement brothers and local residents. Unfortunately, gunfire broke out, and our brother Samir Qabbani was martyred. He was known for resolving disagreements and is remembered as a martyr who prevented discord and promoted unity.”Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that such incidents have occurred in some neighborhoods since 1990, and similar incidents have been rare.“We and the brothers in the Amal Movement agree on rules in the event of incidents of this kind, where the Lebanese Army and its intelligence are responsible for the investigation. We defer to the official judiciary, and whoever bears responsibility for the shooting will be handed over to Lebanese Army Intelligence for trial,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the necessity of not exaggerating the incident to prevent unrest, as some media outlets attempted to do, urging against responding to them.“Instead, be assured that unrest is dormant. May God curse those who awaken it. It would be best if you silenced those who try to provoke discord, especially amid the battle for Al-Aqsa Flood and our current internal circumstances,” his eminence concluded.Regarding the Zionist aggression against Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked, “The Prime Minister of the Zionist entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, does not care about what is happening in Gaza or who is being killed there, whether they are women, children, or civilians. His only interest is maintaining power.”