Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 04:14

Palestine Education Ministry: “Israel” Has Martyred 9,241 Palestinian Students Since October 7

According to the Ministry, over 9,138 students in Gaza have been martyred and 14,671 injured since the start of the attacks.

In the West Bank, 103 students have lost their lives and 505 have been injured. Additionally, around 357 students in the West Bank have been detained.

The Ministry also reported that 497 teachers and administrators have been killed and 3,426 injured across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The conflict has severely impacted educational infrastructure, with about 353 government schools, universities, university buildings, and 65 UNRWA schools in Gaza being bombed and vandalized. Of these, 139 schools have been severely damaged and 93 completely destroyed.

In the West Bank, 69 schools and five universities have been stormed and vandalized, and 133 government schools in Gaza have been repurposed as shelter centers.

The Ministry highlighted that 620,000 students in Gaza are currently unable to attend their schools, and 88,000 university students are also unable to enroll.

Furthermore, 39,000 students from Gaza have been deprived of taking their high school exams due to the ongoing aggression.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education continues to call for an end to the violence and a return to normalcy for Palestinian students and educators.
