Iraqi Resistance Targets “Eilat”, Haifa Port with Drones

Islam Times - Fighters from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched separate missile and drone strikes against strategic targets in different parts of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories in response to the entity’s devastating war on Gaza.

The anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel, claimed responsibility for the early Monday morning attacks on the port city of “Eilat” and the Port of Haifa, stressing that the strikes were carried out with kamikaze drones and sophisticated Arqab cruise missiles.It said the operations were conducted in continuation of the struggle against the occupying “Israeli” entity, in support of Palestinians in Gaza, and in retaliation for the massacres that the usurping Zionist entity is perpetrating against women, children, and elderly people in the besieged territory.The group noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on “Israeli” targets ever since the occupying entity started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.The resistance has been also hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.