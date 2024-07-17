0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 04:23

France: Failure to Agree on New PM Puts Leftwing Coalition in Stalemate

Story Code : 1148102
France: Failure to Agree on New PM Puts Leftwing Coalition in Stalemate
Just one week after the election, the fragile unity within the New Popular Front [NFP] fractured on Monday when France Unbowed [LFI] accused the Socialist party [PS] of “unacceptable methods” in vetoing suggestions over who should lead any new administration.

The rift comes at the start of a crucial week in which the government will resign and new MPs will vote on Thursday to appoint a new president of the national assembly, the equivalent of the speaker of the house.

On Monday, LFI said it would not resume talks about forming a government or agreeing a possible prime minister until after the vote for president of the lower house.

In an angry statement, LFI accused the PS of playing into the hands of Macron – whose centrist alliance Ensemble pushed the far-right National Rally [RN] into third place – by putting the leftwing alliance into a “deadlock”.

“Is the PS playing for time to allow the NFP to crumble and abandoning the program on which it was elected? We will not allow this stalemate to facilitate presidential maneuvers,” it wrote.

Macron has said he would not work with a government led by LFI. Both LFI and RN have said they would launch a motion of no confidence in any government that included the other.

“The PS has chosen to veto any candidacy [for prime minister] from the NFP, with the sole aim of imposing its own, arguing that it would be the only one acceptable to Emmanuel Macron. It is thus making the president of the republic the decision-maker on our alliance, even though it has been formed against him and his policies,” the LFI statement said.

It added: “These methods are unacceptable. We demand an immediate agreement on a single candidate from the New Popular Front for the presidency of the national assembly … until then we will not participate in any other discussion about the forming of a government.”

The legislative election that Macron called after the RN’s success in the European elections was meant to “clarify” the French political landscape. Instead, the result just over a week ago revealed three similarly sized blocs had emerged – none of which has a majority, or the prospect of forming one.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
17 July 2024
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
17 July 2024
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
17 July 2024
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
16 July 2024
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
16 July 2024
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
16 July 2024
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
16 July 2024
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
15 July 2024