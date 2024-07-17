0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 04:38

Iran: US Major Obstacle to Ending ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

Story Code : 1148104
Iran: US Major Obstacle to Ending ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Monday night upon arrival in New York to take part in two “important” debates at the UN Security Council [UNSC].

The debates, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will discuss multilateralism and Palestine, respectively.

Stressing the importance of multilateralism, the senior Iranian official said, “The US unilateralism not only fails to bring about international peace, stability and security, but the US's excessive demands and dominance-seeking foreign policy have resulted in a deadlock in vital international issues, a clear example of which is the crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.”

He further mentioned that “Currently, the Americans have become a serious obstacle to ending the Zionists’ crimes.”

Describing multilateralism as “a real alternative”, Bagheri Kani said as a member of international mechanisms such as the group of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], Iran can play an effective role and "will use the capacity of the UN Security Council to highlight the role and importance of multilateralism to solve international issues and problems.”

He also noted that the Islamic Republic will also use the opportunity to defend the rights of the Palestinians and highlight the “Israeli” crimes.

“At this point, the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to use the capacity of the UN Security Council to defend the rights, stances, … of the Palestinian nation, and to explain the crimes of the Zionist entity.”

Also referring to his expected bilateral meetings with officials from other countries on the sidelines of the two sessions, Bagheri Kani said Iran will use the mechanisms that exist in the international arena, to “create conditions where the Zionist entity and its supporters, especially the US, will actually be forced to stop the crimes and genocide in Gaza.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
17 July 2024
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
17 July 2024
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
17 July 2024
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
16 July 2024
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
16 July 2024
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
16 July 2024
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
16 July 2024
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
15 July 2024