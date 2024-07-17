Iran: US Major Obstacle to Ending ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

Islam Times - Iran’s interim foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani blamed the United States for “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing the significance of multilateralism to restore peace and stability to the world.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Monday night upon arrival in New York to take part in two “important” debates at the UN Security Council [UNSC].The debates, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will discuss multilateralism and Palestine, respectively.Stressing the importance of multilateralism, the senior Iranian official said, “The US unilateralism not only fails to bring about international peace, stability and security, but the US's excessive demands and dominance-seeking foreign policy have resulted in a deadlock in vital international issues, a clear example of which is the crimes committed by the Zionists in Gaza.”He further mentioned that “Currently, the Americans have become a serious obstacle to ending the Zionists’ crimes.”Describing multilateralism as “a real alternative”, Bagheri Kani said as a member of international mechanisms such as the group of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO], Iran can play an effective role and "will use the capacity of the UN Security Council to highlight the role and importance of multilateralism to solve international issues and problems.”He also noted that the Islamic Republic will also use the opportunity to defend the rights of the Palestinians and highlight the “Israeli” crimes.“At this point, the Islamic Republic of Iran is trying to use the capacity of the UN Security Council to defend the rights, stances, … of the Palestinian nation, and to explain the crimes of the Zionist entity.”Also referring to his expected bilateral meetings with officials from other countries on the sidelines of the two sessions, Bagheri Kani said Iran will use the mechanisms that exist in the international arena, to “create conditions where the Zionist entity and its supporters, especially the US, will actually be forced to stop the crimes and genocide in Gaza.”