Hezbollah Launches Dozens of Rockets at Israeli Settlement

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance forces have attacked Kiryat Shmona Israeli settlement in response to the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression against southern parts of Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced on Monday that its fighters targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with tens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets.The operation came in support of the people of Palestine and their brave resistance and in response to the gruesome massacre the Israeli occupation forces committed against Lebanese civilians in the southern Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil, Al Mayadeen reported.Consequently, Israeli media reported that a fire broke out in the industrial district of Kiryat Shmona after being directly hit by Hezbollah.Israeli media also revealed that several rockets accurately hit a number of houses in the settlement, causing significant damage.Collectively, Hezbollah pounded Kiryat Shmona with at least 50 rockets.The mayor of the settlement, Avichai Stern, said last week that the settlers of Kiryat Shmona will not return even if a ceasefire deal was agreed on with Hezbollah.Speaking to Israeli Channel 14, Stern considered that a ceasefire on Hezbollah's side, in the event of a prisoner exchange agreement that would return Israeli captives from Gaza, would hold "disastrous indications".If an agreement was signed and settlers were instructed to return to Kiryat Shmona, Stern affirmed that no one would return, adding that they would not be the "scapegoat".Around 700 rockets rained on Kiryat Shmona, destroying and damaging at least 1,000 housing units. Almost every complex in the settlement has been abandoned, with plants growing randomly in public spaces, and fish reaching maximum growth because no one goes fishing anymore.