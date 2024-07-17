0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 04:41

Elon Musk Plans $45 Million Monthly Donations to Trump’s Campaign

Story Code : 1148106
Musk had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July to the America PAC, backing former President Donald Trump's presidential run, the newspaper said. However, the South Africa-born businessman was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss Twins were among the donors to America PAC. Lonsdale donated $1 million and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss each contributed $250,000, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, Musk publicly endorsed Trump for the first time in the US presidential race, hours after Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally.

This move cements Musk's shift towards right-wing politics and gives Trump a high-profile backer in his bid to return to the White House in the November 5 election.

Trump on Monday chose Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance to be his vice presidential running mate, as the Republican Party officially nominated the former president to run again for the White House.
