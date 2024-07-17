0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 04:48

Pakistan Army Says Eight Soldiers Killed in Attack on Base

Story Code : 1148112
Pakistan Army Says Eight Soldiers Killed in Attack on Base
A terrorist attack targeting Bannu Cantonment on Monday killed eight members of the security forces while a retaliatory operation killed 10 terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) or the Pakistani military said Tuesday, according to Pakistani English newspaper Dawn.

According to a press release issued by the military’s media wing today, an attempt by 10 terrorists to enter Bannu Cantonment in the early hours of Monday was “effectively thwarted” by security forces personnel, “which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment.”

Resultantly, the suicide blast caused a portion of a wall to collapse and damaged infrastructure, resulting in the killing of eight security forces, it said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
17 July 2024
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
17 July 2024
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
17 July 2024
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
16 July 2024
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
16 July 2024
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
16 July 2024
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
16 July 2024
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
15 July 2024