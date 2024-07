Islam Times - At least 70 people were killed when armed men attacked a village in western Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said, as violence intensifies between two rival communities.

The attack took place on Saturday in the village of Kinsele, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Kinshasa, the capital. Because of insecurity and poor infrastructure in the region, deadly attacks can take days to be reported, Business Standard reported.Kinsele is located in the Kwamouth territory, where for the past two years conflict has raged between two local communities Teke and Yaka leading to deaths of hundreds of civilians.