0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 05:00

US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack

Story Code : 1148116
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
The Islamic Resistance of Iraq said that it had targeted the illegal US airbase in Anbar province in the west of Iraq with two armed military drones.

An explosion was heard from inside the illegal US base following the drone attack, according to the reports suggested by local media outlets.

While American sources declared that the attack had not left any casualties.

No details regarding the possible damage so far.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
17 July 2024
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
17 July 2024
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
17 July 2024
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
16 July 2024
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
Hezbollah Leader: No One Is Allowed to Create Sedition in Lebanon
16 July 2024
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
US Confirms Yemeni Attacks on Vessels in Red Sea
16 July 2024
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
Israel’s Use of Damaged Gaza Cancer Hospital as Army Base Triggers Outrage
16 July 2024
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
Irish Athletes Protest in Dublin, Express Solidarity with Palestine
15 July 2024