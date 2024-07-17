US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack

Islam Times - The United States Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq was targeted with drones early on Wednesday.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq said that it had targeted the illegal US airbase in Anbar province in the west of Iraq with two armed military drones.An explosion was heard from inside the illegal US base following the drone attack, according to the reports suggested by local media outlets.While American sources declared that the attack had not left any casualties.No details regarding the possible damage so far.Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.