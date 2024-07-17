0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 10:18

Trump Doesn’t Love Sanctions, Fears World War III

Story Code : 1148149
Trump Doesn’t Love Sanctions, Fears World War III
In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump was asked if he had “thought at all about easing or eliminating the sanctions on Russia.”

“Yeah. So, what we’re doing with sanctions is we’re forcing everyone away from us. So, I don’t love sanctions. I found them very useful with Iran, but I didn’t even need sanctions with Iran so much. I told China that, and Russia is in a similar position,” Trump said, without revealing whether his proposed deal to end the conflict would involve lifting sanctions.

Trump further added: “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I got along very well, with our relationship. We were never in danger of a war. He would have never gotten into Ukraine.”

“Biden is a stupid person. He’s forced Russia and China to get married. They’re married. Then they took in their little cousin, Iran, and then they took in North Korea. They don’t need anybody else,” the Republican presidential candidate claimed.

“It’s a very, very dangerous world. And I actually worry about the five months that we have left. Right, I think you could end up in a World War III,” Trump said two days before his first debate with Biden – and two weeks before he miraculously survived an assassination attempt.
