Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 10:21

“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition

“Ammunition is also in short supply,” the “Israeli” military said.

This is the first time that the “Israeli” army has openly admitted to a shortage of equipment and munitions as well as officers and enlisted men after many were killed or injured since Al-Aqsa Flood operation

“The number of operational tanks in the corps is insufficient for the needs of the war,” the “Israeli” army said.

According to reports, the number of operational tanks is insufficient for the needs of the war and for conducting experiments of the deployment of women.

This comes as army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, decided to delay incorporating women in fighting positions until November 2025 due to the severe shortage.
