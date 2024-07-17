0
Wednesday 17 July 2024 - 10:27

Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon

Story Code : 1148154
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
In a meeting with Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri, held on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Tuesday, Lavrov voiced Russia's concern about the potential expansion of conflict and widespread Zionist aggression, including against Lebanon.

He noted that Russia seeks to prevent such an event and stressed the responsibility of all parties in this regard.

Lavrov further congratulated Iran on the successful presidential elections and expressed satisfaction with the progress in cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

He stated that Russia is committed to advancing the issues on the agenda with Iran.

For his part, Baqeri hailed the progress in the cooperation between Iran and Russia, saying the bilateral relations are moving in the right direction.

He also expressed hope that the legal formalities for finalizing key documents in the bilateral cooperation agenda, especially the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty and cooperation agreements, including the utilization of the transit capacity of Iran, would be completed as soon as possible, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Pointing to the regional developments and the situation in Gaza, Baqeri emphasized the urgent need to prevent the continuation of crimes and attacks by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza.

He warned that ignoring this issue and the escalation of the Israeli regime's attacks would be the source of more tensions and crises in the region.

Baqeri also commended Russia's efforts to raise the issue of Palestine and the Israeli crimes in the Gaza war during its rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.
