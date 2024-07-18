0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 01:42

UK Union Fails to Win Recognition at Amazon Site after Losing Ballot

Story Code : 1148270
UK Union Fails to Win Recognition at Amazon Site after Losing Ballot
The GMB union said 49.5% of the 2,600 workers who voted backed union recognition at the distribution site in Coventry, central England, falling just short of a majority required in a blow for the UK trade union movement, Reuters reported.

The union said Amazon deliberately frustrated its recognition bid by recruiting hundreds of additional workers at the site and pressuring existing workers into cancelling their union membership so the union no longer had the numbers to make the ballot threshold. Charges Amazon rejects.

The union said Amazon would now face a legal challenge over what it said were "union-busting tactics".

“This is just the beginning. Amazon now faces a legal challenge, while the fire lit by workers in Coventry and across the UK is still burning," Stuart Richards, GMB senior organizer, said.

Amazon thanked everyone who voted in the ballot.

"Across Amazon, we place enormous value on engaging directly with our employees and having daily conversations with them. It’s an essential part of our work culture," a spokesperson for the company said.

The Coventry workers have been involved in a dispute over pay and union recognition for more than a year, and have carried out numerous strikes at Amazon, which employs about 75,000 staff in the UK, making it one of the country's top ten private sector employers.

Amazon's treatment of workers has been in the spotlight for years and it has historically opposed unionization, saying its preference has been to resolve issues with employees directly. Its workers in Staten Island, New York, forced the company to recognize a trade union in the US for the first time in 2022, although since then staff at two other New York warehouses and one in Alabama have voted against the move.

Amazon says it interacts with unions on many aspects of its operations in several countries such as Italy and Germany - where it is required by law - as well as France, Spain and Canada.

Britain's new Labor government has promised to give workers more rights and unions more power, saying current employment laws are outdated, a drag on economic growth and a major factor in the UK's worst period of industrial relations since the 1980s.

It plans to update trade union legislation, removing restrictions on trade union activity and ensuring industrial relations are based around good faith negotiation and bargaining. But it is not clear yet how those proposals will unfold, and what it would mean for a company like Amazon.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
18 July 2024
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
18 July 2024
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
18 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
17 July 2024
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
Houthi: Yemenis Humiliate US, Spare No Effort in Supporting Palestine
17 July 2024
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
US Ain al-Asad Base Comes under Drone Attack
17 July 2024
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, “Israel” Electric Company Prepares for Outages
17 July 2024
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
Ashura Aims to Fight for Every Universal Righteous Cause
16 July 2024