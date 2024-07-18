China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry

Islam Times - China has decided to suspend arms control and non-proliferation consultations with the United States over American arms sales to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"For some time now, the United States has been selling arms to the Taiwan administration despite strong Chinese opposition and repeated negotiations," he said, TASS reported."China has decided to suspend consultations (on arms control and non-proliferation) with the United States."The diplomat held the American side responsible for this decision and pointed to Beijing's readiness to maintain relevant contacts with Washington that are "based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation."Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries."Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. However, Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established ties with China. While recognizing the One China policy, Washington continues to maintain contact with the Taipei administration.The United States is the key arms supplier to Taiwan. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the US provided more than $70 billion worth of military assistance to Taiwan in the past several years.On July 12, China imposed new sanctions on a number of US defense companies and their senior management over weapons supplies to the Taiwanese administration. Those blacklisted include the Anduril Corporation, Maritime Tactical Systems Corporation, Pacific Rim Defense Corporation, AEVEX Aerospace Corporation, LKD Aerospace Corporation and Summit Technology Corporation.Their assets and property in China have been frozen. Besides, 11 executives of these entities have also been blacklisted and banned from entering China, including Hong Long and Macau.