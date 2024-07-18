Pivotal Chip Unveiled, Bringing Useful Quantum Computers Closer to Reality

Islam Times - Oxford Ionics has unveiled a new chip that experts believe could significantly advance the development of effective quantum computers, potentially enabling the creation of the world's first useful quantum computer within three years.

A chip that experts have described as "pivotal" for creating effective quantum computers has been unveiled.Oxford Ionics announced that their chip can be mass-produced, suggesting that the world's first useful quantum computer could be built within three years.This new technology enables extremely complex calculations to be performed very quickly, solving problems that are too difficult for conventional computers.University of Oxford Associate Professor of Quantum Computing Aleks Kissinger described the new chip as "very promising."Oxford Ionics stated that only one technology—trapped ions—has shown the performance required to build a useful quantum computer.The new chip, developed by the Kidlington-based company, is designed to control these trapped ions, offering more than twice the performance of previous efforts.The company claimed that the results indicate "the dawn of useful quantum computing is far closer than previously thought."Dr. Tom Harty, co-founder and chief technical officer at Oxford Ionics, said: "This is an incredibly exciting moment for our team, and for the positive impact that quantum computing will have on society at large."Quantum computers utilize the unique properties of sub-atomic particles.Quantum particles can exist in two places simultaneously and remain connected even when millions of miles apart.Traditional computers process data in bits, with a binary value of zero or one.In contrast, quantum computers use a two-state unit called a qubit for data processing.Experts and physicists assert that problems which take conventional computers years to solve could be resolved in minutes by quantum computers.Prof. Kissinger noted: "There have already been functioning quantum computers for a number of years, but they are generally much too small and their results are much too noisy for real-world applications.""We still don't fully understand the potential of large-scale quantum computers.""There are still many practical challenges in scaling a small device to something that can solve real problems, but this looks very promising."Dr. Michael Cuthbert, director of the UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre in Didcot, added: “The new results mark a pivotal step forwards in ion trap quantum computing and validate the scalability of the technology.”