Islam Times - China's satellite internet industry has seen rapid growth, from the launch of its first high-orbit satellite internet to introducing the first medium-Earth-orbit communication satellite, showcasing significant global potential.

According to CGTN, China has tested its space-based technology services in Thailand, demonstrating the global reach of its satellite internet capabilities.Satellite internet involves satellites in space acting as base stations, providing users worldwide with convenient internet access.This technology allows internet access in remote areas, including mountains, oceans, and aircraft.Initially, satellite communication was used for transoceanic TV broadcasting and long-distance telephone calls.Today, personal broadband access is the primary focus of satellite internet, according to He Shanbao, a researcher at Beijing Information Science and Technology University.Mobile internet currently covers only a small portion of the Earth's surface.Satellite connections are essential for internet access in deserts, oceans, and jungles, and during natural disasters when ground base stations are damaged, said Yin Haoqiong, a senior researcher from China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.The applications of satellite internet are constantly expanding.Yin's company, in collaboration with airlines, has introduced a service that allows passengers to connect to in-flight wi-fi and enjoy streaming videos, browsing the web, and watching sports events in real-time at speeds comparable to 4G.In Yulong Naxi Autonomous County, Yunnan Province, ground base station deployment was previously challenging.Local power grid staff often faced unstable signals and poor connectivity.Satellite internet has resolved these issues, enabling power inspectors to transmit real-time data to a monitoring center 500 km away.Geespace, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely, is developing vehicle satellite internet services.This technology allows users to make satellite calls and send messages through the vehicle system when there is no ground network.In the event of a vehicle collision, satellite communication links enable emergency alarms and status reporting.In February, China Mobile released a white paper highlighting the integration of satellite internet across various industries.The industry will drive advancements in emergency rescue, oceanic navigation, and aviation operations, creating new application scenarios such as unmanned maritime and industrial operations.For satellite internet to reach the mass consumer market, direct mobile phone connections to satellites are essential.In 2023, China Telecom launched a direct satellite service for mobile phones, with domestic brands like Huawei, Honor, and OPPO releasing phone models with satellite calling features.China's satellite internet has also expanded internationally.In June, GalaxySpace and Thailand's Mahanakorn University of Technology showcased a real-time demonstration of satellite internet applications in Bangkok.At the event, elderly individuals at a care center 160 km away engaged in a live video call via satellite internet with seminar participants, highlighting the technology's potential in telemedicine.Since 2020, the Chinese government has supported the satellite internet industry, integrating it into national development infrastructure.Beijing and Shanghai have implemented policies to foster this sector.Elon Musk and SpaceX initiated the development of high-speed satellite internet services in 2019.Since then, numerous Chinese private enterprises, including satellite and rocket manufacturers, have invested in the industry.The market size of China's satellite internet is projected to reach 44.7 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) by 2025, according to industry estimates.Liu Tun, a senior analyst at an institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated that private sector involvement "will not only boost economic growth but also contribute to enhancing the country's capabilities for independent innovation in the industry."