Three Syrian Children Killed in Israeli Strike on Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - Three Syrian children were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike targeting agricultural land in the village of Umm al-Tut, southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the children lost their lives in "an enemy raid that targeted farmland in the village of Umm al-Tut."The NNA also reported that separate Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon resulted in five fatalities.A Lebanese security source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two Syrian "civilians" working nearby were also killed while swimming in the area.Earlier, the Lebanese state news agency reported two Syrians died in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on the Kfar Tebnit-Khardali road, bringing the total number of Syrians killed on that day to five."Eyewitnesses reported that the motorbike was carrying two people and that when a number of citizens tried to approach the bike... it was subjected to a second strike," the NNA stated.Additionally, NNA’s correspondent reported that areas on the outskirts of Al-Qawzah and between Aita Al-Shaab and Ramia were hit by multiple artillery shells fired from positions inside the occupied Palestinian territories.Israeli forces have conducted almost daily airstrikes on Lebanon and Syria since early October, following the Israeli regime's war on Gaza.In retaliation, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement stated that its fighters fired rockets at Israeli positions.Hezbollah confirmed launching "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at Kiryat Shmona "in response to the Israeli enemy attacks" on southern Lebanon, particularly Kfar Tebnit, and "the death of two civilians."The group has vowed to continue retaliatory attacks in solidarity with Palestinians as long as Israel's campaign in Gaza persists.According to an AFP tally, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 511 people since October.Hezbollah officials have reiterated that they do not seek war with Tel Aviv but are prepared if war break out.