Thursday 18 July 2024 - 02:04

Iran Nuclear Sites Remain Intact: Eslami

Story Code : 1148277
Asked about the recently surfaced images purporting to relate to an explosion near the central city of Kashan, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the issue is totally unconnected to the nuclear industry.

“That scene is unrelated to the nuclear sites and industry. It was not even close to our site. It was one of the cases that happen occasionally and are cited in reports,” he explained.

In April, the Zionist regime had ratcheted up the rhetoric of military action against Iran after Tehran carried out a retaliatory operation against the Israeli military targets inside the occupied territories in response to a fatal airstrike that Israel launched on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had confirmed earlier that Iran’s nuclear sites have not sustained any damages after sounds of explosion were heard in the country’s central city of Isfahan on April 19.

Speculation had run rampant that the Israeli regime had attacked a number of sites in Iran’s central province of Isfahan after a series of explosions were heard in the province.

The Iranian officials denied the rumor immediately afterwards, saying the air defense units had gone into firing mode because of the high sensitivity of the air defense facilities.
