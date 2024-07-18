Majority of Americans Doubt Democrats' Chances with Biden as Nominee, Poll Finds

Islam Times - More than half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party will lose the November elections if it nominates incumbent President Joe Biden as its candidate for the highest government office, according to the results of a national telephone and online survey by the Rasmussen Reports research organization.

According to the survey, 54% of likely U.S. voters believe that the Democratic Party will lose if they do not replace Biden, and 38% of them "strongly believe" in this outcome. Nevertheless, 34% of respondents believe that Democrats will win the upcoming elections if Biden is nominated as a candidate. Another 12% of respondents were not sure.The survey was conducted between July 10 and 11, with more than 1,000 potential American voters taking part. The error margin was 3 percentage points.The U.S. presidential election will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates' votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate.Biden, who is running for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats. Republicans at the party convention on July 15 officially nominated Donald Trump as the presidential candidate.The findings of the Rasmussen Reports survey suggest that a significant portion of the American electorate is skeptical about the Democratic Party's chances of retaining the White House with Biden as their standard-bearer. This sentiment could pose a challenge for the Biden campaign as it seeks to energize its base and appeal to independent and swing voters.The survey results come amid a broader debate within the Democratic Party about the party's direction and the best strategy to defeat the Republican nominee in the general election. Some party leaders and activists have called for a fresh face at the top of the ticket, while others have rallied behind Biden's experience and perceived ability to unite the country.As the campaign season heats up, the Democratic Party will need to address the concerns raised by the Rasmussen Reports survey and develop a compelling narrative that resonates with the American people. The outcome of the November elections could have far-reaching implications for the country's political landscape and the direction of the nation.