Day 285: Netanyahu Quarreling with Security Chiefs over Procrastinating Gaza Truce, Investigation into Oct.7 Failure

Islam Times - The barbaric Zionist beast devouring the innocent civilians in Gaza since October, 2023, has started to show major signs of weakness, including mainly the cracks at the various levels of the command and coordination.

It has become clearly obvious that the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu may never approve any deal that stops the war on Gaza, does not have any plan for the post-war stage in the Strip, and will try his best to prevent forming an investigation panel into October 7 failure.Netanyahu is conspicuously proving that he has failed to surpass October 7 trauma as he insists on keeping on the page of the war which is directly related to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.Walla news website indicated that he is trying to pass a law that allows Knesset, whose majority is affiliated with his political coalition, to appoint the members of the investigation panel, instead of the head of the supreme court.To begin with, Netanyahu has been repeatedly raising certain terms and conditions that frustrate all the efforts aimed at concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza and may never be accepted by the Palestinian Resistance.However, the defense minister Yoav Gallant clearly stated that his army exerted all the possible efforts in Gaza and that the situation now allows a ceasefire.The major rift between Netanyahu and the security command was also reflected in the recent dispute with the chief of the military staff, Herzi Halevi who demanded the former’s apology over accusing the army of exerting insufficient military pressures in Gaza.Netanyahu also accused the security chiefs of obliging him to accept Biden’s plan for Gaza ceasefire, while a security official accused the premier is imposing conditions that may never be accepted by Hamas, like keeping the occupation units in Netzarim.Meanwhile, Zionist military estimations indicated that the Palestinian resistance is still capable of firing missiles at Tel Aviv and Al-Quds.The Zionist army has lost 628 officers and soldiers since October 7, 2023, according to Israeli official statements.The Palestinian Resistance continued confronting the Zionist aggression on Gaza, inflicting more losses upon the enemy troops.The following video shows footage of Al-Quds Brigades fighters sniping an enemy soldier during the Zionist incursion into the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.The Israeli enemy continued bombarding the various cities, towns and camps in Gaza, including Rafah and Al-Nusseirat, claiming martyrs.Gaza health ministry announced that the aggression toll has risen to 38794 martyrs and 89364 injuries.