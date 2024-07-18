0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 02:23

Millions Mark Ashura in Holy Karbala

Story Code : 1148286
Millions of Iraqis and believers from across the Muslim world have flocked into the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (A.S.) and his brother Abu Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (A.S.) to mark their martyrdom anniversary in the seventh-century Battle of Karbala.

Millions of believers commemorate Ashura in Holy Karbala.#Iraq pic.twitter.com/6LRoBGO2dM

— Alahad TV-EN (@ahad_en) July 17, 2024

The holy city of Karbala has been since the start of Muharram month adorned with red flags, symbolic black funeral tents and black dress for mourning, with processions reaching climax on Wednesday.

Al-Ataba Al-Husseiniyah, the body which runs the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (A.S.) voiced earlier on Tuesday full readiness to organize mourning processions getting in and out of the shrine.

Karbala Governor Nassif Al-Khattabi announced that the security and service plan for the Ashura pilgrimage, which culminates on Wednesday, is fully prepared and its implementation began earlier on the first day of Muharram month.

Islamic world and particularly Shia Muslims commemorate Ashura on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

It is an important period of mourning, as it marks the anniversary of the seventh-century Battle of Karbala, when Imam Hussein (A.S) was martyred along with his 72 companions, in 61 Hijri /680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against thousands of soldiers of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.
