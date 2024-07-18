0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:32

“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds

"Israel": Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
In a statement on Tuesday, the “Israeli” military also claimed that it had either murdered or detained some 14,000 members of the Palestinian resistance movement during the barbarous campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip ever since.

“Hamas maintains the capability to attack troops in Gaza and launch rockets on ‘Israel’, including a long-range fire on Tel Aviv or ‘Jerusalem’ [Occupied Al-Quds],” the “Israeli” army said on its website, claiming that it has attacked around 37,000 Hamas targets in Gaza from the air, and more than 25,000 infrastructure sites and rocket launch locations.

The entity’s army estimated that Hamas “still has long-range missiles to bomb Tel Aviv and ‘Jerusalem’ [al-Quds], and more than half of its members are still alive, and the army has not yet acted against three of its brigades.”

This is while Hamas has previously strongly dismissed similar claims by the “Israeli” army, stressing that Tel Aviv uses such “lies” to justify the bombing of civilians in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

According to figures provided by the “Israeli” army in its statement, at least 682 “Israeli” soldiers have been killed and approximately 9,400 others have been treated for injuries, with 36 percent of them suffering from psychological issues.
