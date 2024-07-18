0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:36

Biden Tests Positive for Covid

Story Code : 1148333
“The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, including rhinorrhea [runny nose] and a non-productive cough, with general malaise. He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point-of-care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive,” the president’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said.

The White House emphasized that Biden is “vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” and has already received “his first dose of Paxlovid.”

Biden was scheduled to speak at the civil rights nonprofit UnidosUS conference on Wednesday, but the organizers said the plan was scrapped.

Republicans have long claimed that the 81-year-old man lacks the physical and mental fortitude for the presidency, but his performance at a CNN-hosted debate with Trump last month put his apparent frailty on display for members of his own party as well. On Tuesday, Biden gave a brief speech at the NAACP convention in which he again struggled to complete sentences, despite reading from a teleprompter.

In an interview with BET News filmed earlier this week, Biden was asked whether anything would make him reconsider staying in the race for the White House.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if doctors came and said ‘you’ve got this problem, that problem,’” Biden responded.
