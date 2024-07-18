0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:42

Seven Killed in Building Fire in France's Nice

Story Code : 1148339
Seven Killed in Building Fire in France
Rescuers were alerted at around 2:30 am (0030 GMT) to the blaze in Les Moulins, the cause of which is still unknown. In spite of the substantial resources deployed, "unfortunately seven people died during this fire", rescuers said, AFP reported.

One person was taken to hospital as an "absolute emergency" and two others were hospitalized as "relative emergencies".

Rescuers said they were confronted by a "violent apartment fire" on the seventh floor of the building. They carried out three aerial ladder rescues and evacuated dozens.

In total, 25 fire engines and 72 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire.
