0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:43

Kenya Police Ban Demonstrations in Nairobi, Say Criminal Gangs Have Inflitrated Anti-Government Protests

Story Code : 1148340
Kenya Police Ban Demonstrations in Nairobi, Say Criminal Gangs Have Inflitrated Anti-Government Protests
At least 50 people have been killed in the youth-led protests against proposed tax hikes that broke out across the country a month ago and have continued even after Kenyan President William Ruto withdrew the legislation and fired almost all of his cabinet.

Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for systemic changes to clean up corruption and address poor governance.

"We have credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing protests to execute their attacks including looting," Douglas Kanja Kiricho, the chief of police, said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

"No demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety."

The protests, which have been organized online without the apparent support of opposition political figures, have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power.

The rallies began peacefully but later turned violent. Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament on June 25, and the police opened fire.

Ruto's office planned "multi-sectoral" talks for this week to address the protesters' grievances, but by Thursday there was no sign they had begun.

Most of the leading figures behind the protests have rejected the invitation, instead calling for immediate action on issues like corruption.

Some activists shared calls for people to gather with camping gear at Uhuru Park, a recreational area adjacent to Nairobi city center.

There was a heavy police presence in the city on Thursday morning, a Reuters reporter said.

"(The police and president Ruto) have no power to suspend rights guaranteed by the constitution," activist Boniface Mwangi wrote on the social media platform X in response to the protest ban.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
18 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
18 July 2024
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
18 July 2024
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
18 July 2024
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
18 July 2024
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
18 July 2024
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
18 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
17 July 2024
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024