Kenya Police Ban Demonstrations in Nairobi, Say Criminal Gangs Have Inflitrated Anti-Government Protests

Islam Times - Kenya's police have banned demonstrations in the heart of the capital Nairobi until further notice following weeks of anti-government protests which they said have been infiltrated by organized criminal gangs.

At least 50 people have been killed in the youth-led protests against proposed tax hikes that broke out across the country a month ago and have continued even after Kenyan President William Ruto withdrew the legislation and fired almost all of his cabinet.Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for systemic changes to clean up corruption and address poor governance."We have credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing protests to execute their attacks including looting," Douglas Kanja Kiricho, the chief of police, said in a statement released late on Wednesday."No demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety."The protests, which have been organized online without the apparent support of opposition political figures, have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power.The rallies began peacefully but later turned violent. Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament on June 25, and the police opened fire.Ruto's office planned "multi-sectoral" talks for this week to address the protesters' grievances, but by Thursday there was no sign they had begun.Most of the leading figures behind the protests have rejected the invitation, instead calling for immediate action on issues like corruption.Some activists shared calls for people to gather with camping gear at Uhuru Park, a recreational area adjacent to Nairobi city center.There was a heavy police presence in the city on Thursday morning, a Reuters reporter said."(The police and president Ruto) have no power to suspend rights guaranteed by the constitution," activist Boniface Mwangi wrote on the social media platform X in response to the protest ban.