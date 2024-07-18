0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:45

Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War

Story Code : 1148341
“From this platform, we renew our warning against miscalculation, playing on the edge of the abyss, and dragging the entire region into a major explosion,” Abdullah Bou Habib told a United Nations Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Since October 7, Israel has been conducting sporadic attacks on southern Lebanon, coinciding with its genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

These attacks have led to clashes with Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement that previously repelled Israeli invasions in 2000 and 2006.

In recent months, Israel has repeatedly threatened to extend its war against Gaza to Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of at least 38,794 Palestinians.

“We have heard dozens of statements issued by senior Israeli officials threatening to burn Lebanon, destroy it, and return it to the Stone Age,” Bou Habib stated.

He emphasized, “From this platform, we reiterate our rejection of war, and our tireless efforts through our contacts and meetings to avoid falling into the trap of Israeli recklessness seeking to continue the war and expand its geographical scope.”

Bou Habib warned, “This war, if it occurs, will shake the entire Middle East, will cross geography, and will lead to a new displacement crisis, from which Europe will not be spared.”

He called for the implementation of United Nations resolutions mandating a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza as a means to de-escalate regional tensions.
