Lawmakers to Meet with Leader on Sunday: Parl. Spox

Speaking to local Iranian media, Alireza Salimi, spokesman for the presiding board of the Iranian parliament said on Thursday that it was scheduled that the public session of the parliament will end earlier than the regular time on July 21 and the MPS will go to meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.The new Iranian parliament started on May 27 a few months after the lawmakers were elected in the parliamentary elections on March 1, 2024 held nationwide in the country.The meeting on Sunday will be the first official meeting of the lawmakers in the new parliament with the Leader of the Revolution.