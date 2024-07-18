0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:53

Fire at Shopping Mall in Southwest China Kills 16 People

Story Code : 1148346
Fire at Shopping Mall in Southwest China Kills 16 People
Dramatic images showed a huge column of black smoke billowing from the 14-story building in the city of Zigong, Sichuan province. Several people were also seen gathered on a balcony.

About 30 people were rescued from the blaze after nearly 300 emergency workers and dozens of vehicles were dispatched from the local fire department to the scene, state broadcaster CCTV reported, according to the CNN.

In a statement Thursday, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management urged rescue workers and provincial officials to determine the cause of the fire as soon as possible, and to learn lessons to ensure greater security in the future.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
18 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
18 July 2024
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
18 July 2024
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
18 July 2024
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
18 July 2024
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
18 July 2024
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
18 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
17 July 2024
Kan
Kan'ani Asks Muslims to Remember Gaza on Ashura Day
17 July 2024
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
Russia Worried about Possible Israeli Aggression against Lebanon
17 July 2024
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
“Israel” Army Admits: Suffering Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition
17 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ will Be Eradicated, War will End with Victory
17 July 2024