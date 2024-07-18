0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 08:54

Hezbollah Fires Barrage of Rockets at Israeli Positions

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Zionist Israeli regime's Army Radio announced that 80 missiles were fired toward settlements of the Nahariya and Miron areas in the northern occupied territories.

This news source added that rockets prompted sirens in Nahariya, causing panic among Israeli settlers, and more than 60,000 people went to bunkers in fear of attacks.

The Zionist Army Radio also announced that the Israeli military also fired missile in response to the latest Hezbollah attacks.

There have been no immediate reports on the amount of possible damage or casualties caused by these massive attacks so far.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has engaged the Zionist army with daily and heavy operations against the targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah’s operations in northern occupied Palestine have forced thousands of Zionist settlers to flee that area while media reports suggest most of the remaining Zionists there are suffering from mental and emotional problems.

The media of the Zionist regime have also admitted to the heavy cost of the war for this regime in all fields, especially in the agricultural sector.
