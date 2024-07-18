Hezbollah Missile Barrage Forces Thousands of ’Israeli’ Settlers into Shelters

Islam Times - Tens of thousands of "Israeli" settlers in the northern part of the occupied territories sought refuge in shelters following a missile barrage from the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

"Israeli" media reported on Thursday that 60,000 panic-stricken settlers rushed to shelters after Hezbollah targeted "Meron", "Nahariya" and other settlements in the occupied territories.Hezbollah launched 80 rockets in retaliation for recent "Israeli" air raids on southern Lebanon, which resulted in the deaths of three Syrian children.Warning sirens were activated overnight in "Nahariya" and across the "Western Galilee", located in the northern "Israeli" occupied territories and southern Lebanon, following earlier rocket fire from Hezbollah, according to media reports.In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that it had fired a barrage of rockets at "Israeli" settlements in response to the recent air raids on southern Lebanon. The group specifically targeted seven settlements with dozens of Katyusha rockets.“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlements of ‘Sa’ar’ and ‘Gesher HaZiv’ with dozens of Katyusha rockets, as part of the response to the 'Israeli' entity’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, safe homes, and targeting of civilians, especially the horrific massacre in the town of Umm al-Tout, resulting in three child martyrs,” the statement said.