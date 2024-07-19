0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 23:16

“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures

Story Code : 1148459
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
The proposed “legislation” stated that “establishing a ‘state’ commission of inquiry at this time will not only help ‘Israel’ learn lessons and defend it in international courts, but also strengthen trust and increase transparency between elected officials and the public. This is a long and complex process that should be started as soon as possible for a true victory.”

Knesset member Orit Farkash-Cohen, who introduced the proposal on behalf of her so-called “National Unity” party, stated that “Anybody who cannot take responsibility, learn from mistakes, and draw lessons is not fit to be a leader. The public deserves answers... There is an urgent security need to learn from the failures in order to better prepare for the ongoing challenges from our enemies, so that such a disaster does not repeat itself.”

“There will be no investigative committee chaired by Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz or any of their emissaries," the so-called communications Minister Shlomo Karai said. “The question regarding the nature of the committee deserves to be discussed after the war. Let us win, let us bring the ‘abductees’ home."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid replied, telling him: "You are right. I will not head the committee - because I will be part of it as a witness, because two weeks before October 7 - I was warned. I read the black material, and I knew that something terrible was going to happen."
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
18 July 2024
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
By Maha Hussaini
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
18 July 2024
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
18 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
18 July 2024
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
18 July 2024
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
18 July 2024
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
18 July 2024
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
18 July 2024
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
18 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
17 July 2024