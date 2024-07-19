“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures

Islam Times - The “Israeli” Knesset plenum rejected on Wednesday a bill to establish a commission of inquiry into the failures of the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood, with 53 opponents versus 51 supporters.

The proposed “legislation” stated that “establishing a ‘state’ commission of inquiry at this time will not only help ‘Israel’ learn lessons and defend it in international courts, but also strengthen trust and increase transparency between elected officials and the public. This is a long and complex process that should be started as soon as possible for a true victory.”Knesset member Orit Farkash-Cohen, who introduced the proposal on behalf of her so-called “National Unity” party, stated that “Anybody who cannot take responsibility, learn from mistakes, and draw lessons is not fit to be a leader. The public deserves answers... There is an urgent security need to learn from the failures in order to better prepare for the ongoing challenges from our enemies, so that such a disaster does not repeat itself.”“There will be no investigative committee chaired by Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz or any of their emissaries," the so-called communications Minister Shlomo Karai said. “The question regarding the nature of the committee deserves to be discussed after the war. Let us win, let us bring the ‘abductees’ home."Opposition leader Yair Lapid replied, telling him: "You are right. I will not head the committee - because I will be part of it as a witness, because two weeks before October 7 - I was warned. I read the black material, and I knew that something terrible was going to happen."