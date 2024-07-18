Iran Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Resistance, Urges Regional Stability

Islam Times - Iran’s Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri reiterated support for Palestine's resistance front while emphasizing efforts to prevent regional tensions from escalating.

Baqeri made the remark during a meeting with Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in New York on Wednesday, on the sidelines of two United Nations Security Council meetings.He said Lebanon plays a key role in promoting stability in the region and stressed the importance of holding more talks with Lebanese authorities.The Islamic Republic strongly supports the promotion of stability and security in Lebanon, he emphasized.Baqeri stated that Palestinians are the "real owners" of Palestine and should decide about their land and future.The top Iranian diplomat highlighted the urgent need to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime's crimes and attacks against the oppressed people of Gaza.Baqeri warned that the expansion of the Israeli regime's attacks is causing the escalating crisis in the region.Muslim countries should make the Israeli regime regret posing any threat to Lebanon, he pointed out.Baqeri referred to the Israeli regime’s failure to achieve its goals, such as the elimination of Gaza’s resistance movements, enabling the release of captives held by the groups, and the displacement of Gaza’s entire population to neighboring Egypt.In support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza, resistance groups from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen have fired hundreds of rockets and missiles at sensitive targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, severely impacting Israeli-affiliated maritime activity.The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to continue its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has killed at least 38,794 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded 89,364 people.Hezbollah officials have repeatedly stated that the Lebanese resistance movement does not seek war with Israel, while also emphasizing their preparedness if it occurs.The Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both wars.The Lebanese caretaker foreign minister said Beirut aims to promote peace and stability in the region and called for efforts to end Israel's war in Gaza to prevent the expansion of the conflict across the region.Bou Habib stressed the importance of establishing a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.He also commended Iran's support for Lebanon's stability and security.