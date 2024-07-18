0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 23:29

Police, Students Clash in Bangladesh As Protests over Job Quotas Kill 4 More People

The nationwide protests are the biggest since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected to a fourth term in office, and are fueled by high unemployment among the youth, with nearly a fifth of the 170 million population out of work or education, Reuters reported.

Four people died in clashes with police in Dhaka on Thursday, the Daily Star newspaper said citing Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of a city hospital. Hundreds more have been injured.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government was willing to talk to the protesters, who want the state to stop setting aside 30% of government jobs for the families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.

Hasina, the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh to independence, has so far refused the protesters' demands.

"We are willing to sit (and talk with them). Whenever they want to sit in the discussion, it will happen," Huq said.

Earlier, police fired tear gas to scatter protesters near a Dhaka university campus and authorities cut some mobile internet services in a bid to limit the demonstrations.

Police also fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing students who blocked a major highway in the southern port city of Chittagong.

The US embassy in Dhaka said it would close on Thursday and advised its citizens to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings. The Indian embassy also issued a similar advisory.

Authorities had shut all public and private universities indefinitely from Wednesday and sent riot police and the Border Guard paramilitary force to university campuses to keep order.

On August 7, the Supreme Court is due hear the government's appeal against a High Court verdict that ordered the reinstatement of the quota. Hasina has asked the students to be patient until the verdict.

Rights groups, such as Amnesty International, as well as the United Nations, have urged Bangladesh to protect peaceful protesters from violence.
