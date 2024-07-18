Gaza Death Toll Climbs amid Intensified Israeli Attacks

Islam Times - At least 54 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll to 38,848 since October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the embattled territory.

The Health Ministry's statement reported that 89,459 others have been injured in the ongoing onslaught. "Israeli forces conducted three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 54 people and injuries to 95 others," the ministry declared.It highlighted the dire situation with many individuals still trapped under rubble or stranded on roads inaccessible to rescuers.Palestinian health authorities fear that more than 10,000 people remain missing beneath collapsed homes across Gaza.Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) indicated that only 10 out of its 26 health centers are currently operational in Gaza due to sustained Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities.The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that all health facilities in southern Gaza are overwhelmed by the influx of wounded individuals from Israeli bombings, potentially forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about treatment.Since October 7, the World Health Organization (WHO) has documented over 1,000 attacks on healthcare facilities in the occupied Palestinian territory.The WHO issued an urgent appeal via social media for the protection of health workers and facilities in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories. It also called for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza, which Israeli forces have largely restricted with a blockade on its borders during the conflict.In response to the escalating Israeli violence, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemned the bloodshed in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. She emphasized the toll on civilians and urged preparations for post-conflict recovery.Amid mounting international condemnation, Israel continues its genocidal offensive on Gaza in defiance of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. As the war approaches its tenth month, extensive areas of Gaza lay in ruins under a severe blockade affecting basic supplies of food, water, and medicine.Israel's atrocities have sparked accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, where a recent ruling ordered Tel Aviv to cease its military operations in Rafah, a city where over a million Palestinians sought refuge before it was invaded on May 6.