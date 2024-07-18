European Political Community Convenes in UK to Tackle Major Continental Issues

Islam Times - The European Political Community (EPC) commenced its fourth summit in the UK on Thursday, drawing leaders from around 45 European countries to Blenheim Palace.

The summit’s agenda includes critical discussions on Ukraine, energy, democracy protection and irregular migration, Anadolu Agency reported.Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill and situated approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from London, serves as the historic venue for the gathering.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hosting his first international meeting since assuming office on July 6, will engage with French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on the sidelines of the summit, though the exact locations of these bilateral meetings are undisclosed for security reasons.King Charles III will also participate by hosting a reception for the summit attendees, adding a royal dimension to the event.According to a press release from Starmer’s government, the summit aims to tackle “some of the most pressing generational issues” facing Europe today.For the first time, representatives from NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe will be present, underscoring the critical need for unity in addressing conflicts and instability within and near Europe’s borders.Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Starmer said "Europe is at the forefront of some of the greatest challenges of our time."The summit's discussions will focus on urgent issues such as illegal migration and energy security."We cannot be spectators in this chapter of history. We must do more and go further, not just for the courageous Ukrainians on the frontlines or those being trafficked from country to country, but so our future generations look back with pride at what our continent achieved together," he said.Reaffirming his commitment to a collaborative approach with European partners, Starmer, who was a strong proponent of the UK remaining in the EU, has promised to "change the way the UK engages with our European partners" to address these critical challenges.The EPC, established in October 2022, has held previous summits focusing on various pressing issues. At the last meeting in Granada, discussions were led by the UK on artificial intelligence and illegal migration.