0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 23:32

European Political Community Convenes in UK to Tackle Major Continental Issues

Story Code : 1148465
European Political Community Convenes in UK to Tackle Major Continental Issues
The summit’s agenda includes critical discussions on Ukraine, energy, democracy protection and irregular migration, Anadolu Agency reported.

Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill and situated approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from London, serves as the historic venue for the gathering.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, hosting his first international meeting since assuming office on July 6, will engage with French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris on the sidelines of the summit, though the exact locations of these bilateral meetings are undisclosed for security reasons.

King Charles III will also participate by hosting a reception for the summit attendees, adding a royal dimension to the event.

According to a press release from Starmer’s government, the summit aims to tackle “some of the most pressing generational issues” facing Europe today.

For the first time, representatives from NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe will be present, underscoring the critical need for unity in addressing conflicts and instability within and near Europe’s borders.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Starmer said "Europe is at the forefront of some of the greatest challenges of our time."

The summit's discussions will focus on urgent issues such as illegal migration and energy security.

"We cannot be spectators in this chapter of history. We must do more and go further, not just for the courageous Ukrainians on the frontlines or those being trafficked from country to country, but so our future generations look back with pride at what our continent achieved together," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to a collaborative approach with European partners, Starmer, who was a strong proponent of the UK remaining in the EU, has promised to "change the way the UK engages with our European partners" to address these critical challenges.

The EPC, established in October 2022, has held previous summits focusing on various pressing issues. At the last meeting in Granada, discussions were led by the UK on artificial intelligence and illegal migration.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
18 July 2024
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
By Maha Hussaini
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
18 July 2024
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
18 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
18 July 2024
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
18 July 2024
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
18 July 2024
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
Al-Quds Brigades: Resistance Combatants Effectively Repulsing Israeli Forces
18 July 2024
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
NATO Preparing for Direct Confrontation with Russia
18 July 2024
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
China Suspends Arms Control Talks with US: Foreign Ministry
18 July 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
Sayyed Nasrallah to “Israel”: You’ll No Longer Have Tanks if You Enter South Lebanon
17 July 2024