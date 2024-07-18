0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 23:34

Israeli Extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Breaks into Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Tensions

Story Code : 1148466
An official from the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem al-Quds, speaking anonymously to Anadolu, described Ben-Gvir's visit as a provocative tour through the mosque's courtyards. The official noted that Israeli forces prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering during the visit.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Ben-Gvir accessed the mosque through its western Al-Mugharbah Gate, an entry point often used by Israeli settlers.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Ben-Gvir claimed he was there to pray for the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

This marks Ben-Gvir's fifth entry into Al-Aqsa Mosque since assuming office in December 2022. As the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, Ben-Gvir has a history of encouraging Israeli settlers to visit the mosque, a practice viewed with deep concern by Palestinian officials.

Al-Aqsa Mosque holds significant religious importance among Muslims, while Jews revere the area as the Temple Mount. Israel occupied East Al-Qus, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and subsequently annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.
