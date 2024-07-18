Houthi: Yemeni Army to Expand Ops to Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement says the Yemeni Sanaa government's armed forces will target Israeli-linked ships in the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea beyond the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

At the start of his speech on Thursday, the Ansarullah leader reiterated his call for unity among Muslims in the face of divisive policies adopted by the Western powers."Hypocrites stir up strife among Muslims, distract them from real goals," Houthi noted, lamenting some hypocritical Arab regimes betray Muslim Ummah by supporting Israel."No population has suffered the starvation Gazans are grappling with, he noted, adding that, "Palestinians are starving to death as Arab regimes send trucks of food to the Zionist regime."Israel massacres Gazans in the name of attacking Resistance commanders, he further said, in an apparent reference to the recent killing of more than 100 Palestinians by the Israeli regime in its alleged airstrike to kill Muhemmed Deif, the Qassam Brigades commander in Gaza's al Mawasi Camp.Houthi called for all Palestinians to offer solid support for Gaza resistance fighters."25 missiles, drones, and a boat were used to hit enemy ships last week" the Yemeni leader said."We have so far hit 170 US, UK and Israeli ships," he added, further declaring that, "We seek to increase operations targeting ships in Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea .""Our attacks forced Israel to announce bankruptcy of Eilat port ," he later said, noting that, "Our operations forced American aircraft carrier to flee Red Sea ."He further warned Saudi Arabia that it will lose big if it decides to contribute to aggression against Yemen.