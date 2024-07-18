0
Thursday 18 July 2024 - 23:38

Czech PM: Europe 'Must be More Responsible' for its Own Security

Story Code : 1148469
"I am sure, as a political scientist and also as a politician, that Europe must be more responsible for its own security ... It’s not possible and also it’s not OK if we in Europe always hope or believe that our security is guaranteed by the United States," Fiala told The Guardian on Wednesday, according to Al Mayadeen TV English website. He added that "We must be more responsible, we must care more about our defense, we must increase our defence expenditure."

The prime minister also highlighted that the future presidency of the United States is unimportant to European matters since “the United States has different, other interests in the world." 

According to the Financial Times, Europe is concerned regarding weakening security collaboration with the US, while seeking to sever Washington’s aid to Ukraine with respect to JD Vance’s nomination as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's vice-president, should the former president re-assume office in the upcoming November elections.
