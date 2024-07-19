Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen's Ansarallah praised the standing and resistance of the people of Gaza while severely criticizing the international community and Arab and Islamic countries.

Seyyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, in his weekly speech every Thursday since the start of the Gaza war, expressed surprise and regret about the indifference of the world, especially the Islamic world, to the mass killing of the Palestinians in Gaza.Al-Houthi said: "The official silence in the world, and the indifference of Arabs and Muslims towards the crimes of murder and genocide in Gaza, is very strange and regrettable."In this regard, the leader of the Yemeni revolution pointed to the news policy of some Arab media and said that even these media work for the interests of the Israeli regime and express the positions of this regime.Ansarallah Leader said that there is no serious movement by the Arab and Islamic countries to end the suffering of people in Gaza, and international organizations are not taking any action or pressure against the occupying regime, while the leaders of the Zionist regime are afraid of admitting their crimes.The leader of Yemen's Ansarallah continued to consider the US as the main partner of the occupying regime in all the crimes of this regime in Gaza, however, he emphasized that the occupation and the American government were stunned by the standing and fighting ability of the warriors of Izzedin Qassam.The leader of the Yemeni revolution emphasized: "Gaza's resistance has overcome all predictions and the Palestinian people are standing firm despite the vast amount of pain and suffering."In another part of his speech, the leader of Yemen's Ansarallah pointed to the southern Lebanese front and said that this front is very active and fierce and has severely affected the Israeli enemy.He also said that the Yemeni armed forces have carried out 25 operations using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, and unmanned boats in the last week.Al-Houthi further announced that since the beginning of the operations, 170 ships related to the US, UK, and the Israeli regime have been targeted. He reiterated that these operations have caused a sharp reduction in the passage of these ships.