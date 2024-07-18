Hamas Movement Reports Martyrdom of Senior Founding Member

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced the martyrdom of one of its founding members.

According to Shahab News Agency, Hamas announced in a statement: "We offer our condolences to the Palestinian people and the Islamic and Arab Ummah for the martyrdom of Muhammad Shahab Abu Abdul Rahman, a representative of the Palestinian Legislative Assembly and one of the senior members of the Palestinian nation and the history of this resistance movement."It is stated in the report that Mohammad Shahab died due to a lack of medical treatment during the siege of the northern Gaza Strip.His son Abdur Rahman was also martyred in the defense of Palestine to become a symbol of the Palestinian nation in sacrifice.The Hamas movement emphasized that martyr Mohammad Shahab was one of the political activists and worked for the release of Palestinian prisoners for years.This movement stated that it would continue resisting the occupying regime until its complete destruction.