Thursday 18 July 2024 - 23:54

US, UK Fighter Jets Attack Yemen's Hodeidah Airport

US, UK Fighter Jets Attack Yemen
American and British fighter jets bombed the international airport of the coastal city of Hodeida three times. American and British fighters bombed Hodeidah province on several occasions before.

The attacks of the US and UK fighter jets on Yemen took place after the Yemeni army targeted several Zionist ships or other ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in the past months in support of the resistance of the Palestinian nation.

The Yemeni armed forces have vowed not to stop unless the aggression is stopped and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.
