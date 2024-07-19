Sayyed Al-Houthi Raps Arab States for Idly Watching “Israeli” Massacres

Islam Times - The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Adul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi censured certain Arab countries for their inaction in the face of relentless “Israeli” attacks on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday afternoon, said some Arab states are even forging stronger relations with the “Israeli” entity.“Some Arab countries have cemented and fostered their relations with the occupying Zionist entity, whilst they are sitting idly by watching the massacre, sufferings and starvation of Palestinians,” he said.He further stated “No people in the world lost lives and starved to death to the extent that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have endured.”The Ansarullah leader also criticized countries neighboring “Israeli”-occupied territories for their failure to aid Palestinians. “Instead, these states are sending truckloads of food to the Zionist entity,” he said.“The barbarism of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in Gaza is an example of the behavior of criminals that God has ordered to fight off. The Zionist aggression, with its aggression and crimes in Gaza, now stands at the forefront of disbelief. Zionists are currently the flag bears of despotism and tyranny,” the Ansarullah chief said.Al-Houthi referred to the recent bombardment of the Mawasi refugee camp in southern Gaza with eight massive US-made bombs, saying, “Brutality is now in the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s nature.”“It is fairly strange that Western governments as well some Arab and Muslim countries stand idly by, and simply watch these crimes and massacres being perpetrated,” he said.Al-Houthi said the United States is complicit in all crimes and atrocities that “Israel” is committing against Palestinians. He said the resilience and perseverance of Palestinians in Gaza has exceeded all expectations and the people have remained steadfast in the face of the immense amount of suffering they are experiencing.The Ansarullah leader said “Israel” bombs refugee camps and displaced people under the false pretext of targeting Palestinian resistance commanders. “This aggressive, oppressive and occupying entity is fully responsible for all the crimes being committed in the Gaza Strip.”Al-Houthi also criticized some Arab media outlets for supporting “Israel” and repeating the entity’s narratives, stating that the Zionist entity is seeking to hold oppressed Palestinians responsible for the Gaza conflict.Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Houthi said the “Israeli” military has suffered major defeats during confrontations with Hezbollah, stressing that the Lebanese resistance fighters are very active and powerful, and have incurred huge losses on “Israel”.“The ‘Israeli’ enemy has acknowledged that it is caught in a historical crisis, and is experiencing its worst defeat since 1948 due to operations against sites in the northern occupied lands,” he said.The Ansarullah leader also underlined that Yemeni naval units conducted at least 25 anti-“Israeli” operations over the past week, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and unmanned surface vehicles.“Ever since Yemeni Armed Forces launched their pro-Palestinian maritime operations [in October last year], they have targeted 170 US-, British- and ‘Israeli’-affiliated vessels. These operations have sharply lowered the sailing of ships towards Israeli ports,” Al-Houthi said.He said Yemeni forces are determined to raise the ante, and extend their operations to the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.“Their attacks forced Israel to declare the Port of ‘Eilat’ bankrupt. Yemeni operations also forced USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to flee the country’s territorial waters,” Al-Houthi said, stressing that US-British coalition strikes cannot deter Yemen from carrying out anti-“Israel” operations.Al-Houthi also warned Saudi Arabia against joining hands with the US and Britain, and contributing to their aerial attacks against Yemen.The Ansarullah chief finally called on all walks of the Yemeni society to take to streets on Friday, and reiterate their strong solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.