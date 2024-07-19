0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 11:21

Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1148536
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
The blast occurred in the city’s “Ben Yehuda” Street on Friday.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the country had launched an operation against Tel Aviv on Friday morning.

“The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a specific military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Yafa region, what is now called ‘Israeli’ Tel Aviv,” he declared.

Saree further stated that “The operation was carried out with a new drone called Yafa, which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and undetectable by radars. The operation has achieved its goals successfully.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces declared that the occupied Tel Aviv region an unsafe area and will be a primary target within the range of our weapons. and will focus on targeting the Zionist enemy’s internal front and reaching the depths.

In announcing this specific operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that they have a bank of targets in occupied Palestine, including sensitive military and security targets, “and will continue, with the help of Allah Almighty, to strike those targets in response to the enemy’s massacres and daily crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military has said it is opening an investigation to find out why the entity’s air systems were not activated to intercept the drone.

Other “Israeli” officials were quoted as saying that an “attack drone” had entered the occupied territories' airspace from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea.

The aircraft exploded in a building lying less than 100 meters away from a US consular facility in the city, they added.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly delayed his trip to Washington following the explosion.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
19 July 2024
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
19 July 2024
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
19 July 2024
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
18 July 2024
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
18 July 2024
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
By Maha Hussaini
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
18 July 2024
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
18 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
18 July 2024
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
18 July 2024
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
18 July 2024