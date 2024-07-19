0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 11:23

New Health Disaster: Highly Infectious Poliovirus Found in Gaza Sewage

The Gaza ministry said tests carried out with the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, “showed the presence of poliovirus” in the territory that has endured a devastating “Israeli” military aggression since the 7 October.

According to the World Health Organizations, Poliovirus type 2 was detected in Gaza sewage samples tested in an “Israeli” laboratory.

“The presence of poliovirus in wastewater that collects and flows between displacement camp tents and in inhabited areas because of the destruction of infrastructure marks a new health disaster,” the Gaza ministry said.

It highlighted “severe overcrowding” and “scarce water” that is becoming contaminated with sewage and the accumulation of rubbish. This comes as “Israel” continues to refuse to let hygiene supplies into Gaza which “creates a suitable environment for the spread of different diseases”.

“The detection of poliovirus in wastewater threatens a real health disaster and places thousands of people at risk of contracting polio.”

UN agencies have been campaigning for four decades to eradicate polio, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, but there has been a resurgence in recent years in Afghanistan and Pakistan and some isolated cases in Nigeria.

The ministry called for a halt to the “Israeli” aggression so that safe water can be brought in and sewage treatment can be restarted.

Authorities in the central Gaza town of Deir el-Balah said this week that wastewater treatment stations had been shut down because of a lack of fuel. They warned that roads “will be flooded by wastewater” and that 700,000 civilians, most of them displaced, would be put at risk of catching sewage-borne diseases.
