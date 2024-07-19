0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 11:31

Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”

Story Code : 1148538
The appeal was made during a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday. 

Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhaleh also led the Islamic Jihad delegation.

“The leaderships viewed that, in light of the Knesset's declared position rejecting the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state, the national collective is required today to take a unified stance to confront these attempts to erase the Palestinian cause,” they said in a joint statement.

The “Israeli” parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state. The vote came before “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US to address a joint session of Congress and meet with President Joe Biden.

Prominent Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, also slammed the resolution.

“No Zionist party from both the government and the opposition voted against the resolution,” he wrote on X.

“This resolution represents a rejection of peace with Palestinians and an official declaration of the death of [the] Oslo agreement.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the Palestinian resistance movements said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood generated new realities in the struggle against “Israel”.

“The two delegations emphasized that the of Operation al-Aqsa Flood has constituted a strategic national achievement and created new realities in the struggle with the occupation that must be built upon and accumulated in the coming phase.”

“The two delegations paused to reflect on the heroic steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of escalating bloody massacres perpetrated by the occupation, the systematic destruction carried out in the Gaza Strip, and the attempt to destroy all components of human life.”
