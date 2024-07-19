0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 11:35

Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis

Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric Egger held a meeting on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude for the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding Palestine and Gaza, Baqeri described the humanitarian situation of the oppressed Palestinian people as very concerning.

"Unfortunately, politicized, dual, and erroneous approaches have so far rendered efforts to end the Gaza crisis futile,” he stated, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

"Regrettably, more than twenty people are killed and injured in Gaza every hour. What has occurred is a humanitarian catastrophe. The international community must swiftly halt and hold the Zionist regime accountable," Baqeri stressed.

For her part, the ICRC president expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and thanked Iran for its assistance to the Red Cross.

She then elaborated on the ICRC’s efforts to deliver aid and alleviate the human suffering of Gaza's residents, stating that all efforts are being made to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

At least 38,848 people have been killed and 89,459 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.
