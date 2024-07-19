Drone Attack Causes Extensive Damage in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - A large drone penetrated the airspace of occupied Palestine at a low altitude from the sea and exploded in the city of Tel Aviv, causing significant damage to buildings and a number of injuries, according to Israeli media.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent announced early Friday that a drone breached the airspace of occupied Palestine from the sea and crashed into a building on Shalom Aleichem Street in Tel Aviv, causing significant damage.Israeli emergency services reported eight people injured by shrapnel from the explosion, while Israeli media reported one person dead. According to the police, who corroborated the information of the Israeli media, the body was found in a building near the explosion and showed signs of shrapnel wounds.The targeted building is located on Ben Yehuda Street in Tel Aviv, and a state of panic among settlers in the city due to the loud explosion, which was heard as far away as the West Bank.Israeli media sources revealed that a large drone approached Tel Aviv from the sea at a low altitude. It is still unclear how the drone managed to bypass all defensive systems and strike the building.Footage of the explosion and its aftermath showed the drone’s engine noise before the impact. Israeli media reported that multiple drones targeted the area, but the Israeli military has yet to provide official details.Palestinian journalists noted that the explosion occurred on one of Tel Aviv's major streets in a heavily secured area with additional air defenses, including the nearby US embassy, as confirmed by journalist Samer Khowaira.According to Khowaira, the drone used in the operation resembles one owned by Hezbollah.About an hour after the explosion, all initial speculations about the incident being a bomb or having a criminal background were ruled out. Israeli media also reported that the Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Netanyahu postponed his trip to the United States following the explosion.Moreover, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that he will make an announcement for a major military operation in the coming hours. Moments later, the spokesperson noted that the special operation, the details of which will be announced, targeted Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine.Later, around dawn, Israeli media reported that the US military had allegedly intercepted 4 Unmanned aircraft on their way to "Israel".