0
Friday 19 July 2024 - 11:38

Biden May Drop Out ‘This Weekend’, Reports Suggest

Story Code : 1148545
Biden May Drop Out ‘This Weekend’, Reports Suggest
Two key Democratic allies Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have reportedly privately told Biden that his time is up as he grapples with a COVID diagnosis and a resurgent Donald Trump going from strength to strength since surviving an assassination attempt.

The former House speaker and Senate majority leader have reportedly each held separate talks with the president in recent days, warning that he cannot beat Trump and risks dragging down the entire party in November, The Independent reported.

While publicly Biden has vowed he will stay on the ticket, a source told CNN he is now “more receptive to calls of concern” about his prospects. Reporting by Axios and NOTUS suggests he could drop out as soon as this weekend.

On Wednesday, Biden was forced to pull out of a campaign stop in Las Vegas after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The White House insists he is only experiencing “mild symptoms” but Biden was seen gingerly walking up the steps of Air Force One in Nevada.

The diagnosis came just hours after the president said he would bow out only “if doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Yafa Op: Yemeni Forces Launch Drone Attack on Tel Aviv
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge PLO to Withdraw from Recognizing “Israel”
19 July 2024
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
Israel Bombs UN School, 2 Refugee Camps in Gaza
19 July 2024
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
Iran Blames Politicized Stances for Prolonged Gaza Crisis
19 July 2024
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
Ansarallah Leader Calls Yemen-Iraq Joint Operations Strategic
18 July 2024
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
Israeli Knesset Passes Resolution Rejecting Palestinian Statehood
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
“Israel”: Knesset Rejects Bill to Establish A Commission of Inquiry into October 7 Failures
18 July 2024
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
Palestinian with Down Syndrome ‘Left to Die’ by “Israeli” Soldiers after Combat Dog Attack
By Maha Hussaini
18 July 2024
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
“Israel”: Hamas Still Capable of Bombing Tel Aviv, Al-Quds
18 July 2024
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
Lebanon Warns of Regional Explosion from Potential Israeli War
18 July 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
Iran’s Pezeshkian, MBS Discuss Closer Cooperation
18 July 2024
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
Russia Has ‘Irrefutable Evidence’ That US Journalist Gershkovich Is A Spy: Lavrov
18 July 2024
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
UAE Considers Building Second Nuclear Power Plant
18 July 2024